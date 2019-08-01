By Steve Wittich Today, August 1, 2019, INDYCAR takes a step into the future of automobiles and racing. Since 1905, the NTT IndyCar Series and a multitude of forerunners have utilized the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) to power the pre-eminent American Open Wheel racing series. On March 10, 2022 (if the Firestone Grand Prix of…
Hybrid power coming to INDYCAR in 2022 – the news and some thoughts
tags: 2022, 900hp, Chevrolet, Honda, hybrid, NTT IndyCar Series, onboard starter, push-to-pass