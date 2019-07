Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Race: Honda Indy 200 Date: July 28, 2019 No. 2 PPG Dallara/Chevrolet – Josef Newgarden Start: 3rd Finish: 14th Status: Off Course Laps Completed: 90/90 Laps Led: 11 Points Position: 1st (+16 pts) Notes: It was a tough race for Josef Newgarden and the No. 2 PPG Dallara/Chevrolet team as they battled for valuable championship points at Sunday’s…



