Dixon holds off teammate, wins Mid-Ohio again LEXINGTON, Ohio (Sunday, July 28, 2019) – Five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon made sure his name remains in consideration for the 2019 season title by winning Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. But career victory No. 46 required a dramatic last-lap battle…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.