Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NTT IndyCar Series RACE NOTES/QUOTES – July 28, 2019 RAHAL FINISHED NINTH IN THE HONDA INDY 200 AT MID-OHIO AND SATO FINISHED 19TH AFTER AN OPENING LAP ISSUE CAUSED A PUNCTURE AND OFF TRACK RUN LED TO A FUELING ISSUE GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.