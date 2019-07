SPENCER PIGOT RACES UP TO SEVENTH AT MID-OHIO SPORTS CAR COURSE Pigot Earns Second Top 10 Finish in One Week; Ed Jones Also Charges Forward To Finish 13th (LEXINGTON, Ohio) July 28, 2019 – Race Notes Picking up positions at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has not historically been an easy task. However, Ed Carpenter Racing’s…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.