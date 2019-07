BOURDAIS FALLS VICTIM TO AN INCIDENT AND A PENALTY IN HONDA INDY 200 Sebastien Bourdais Race Summary: Sebastien Bourdais fell victim to an early race incident and a mid-race penalty today in the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. Bourdais, who qualified the No. 18 SealMaster – Dale…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.