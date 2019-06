Posted by Patrick Stephan on Monday, June 3rd 2019

Team Penske IndyCar Series Race Report Track: The Raceway at Belle Isle Park Race: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race #2) Date: June 2, 2019 No. 2 Hitachi Dallara/Chevrolet – Josef Newgarden Start: 1st Finish: 19th Status: Running Laps Completed: 49/70 Laps Led: 1 Points Position: 1st (+15 pts) Notes: Josef Newgarden and the No. 2 Hitachi Dallara/Chevrolet team followed up their win…