Race Report: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Duel 2 June 2, 2019 DETROIT——Street races in the NTT IndyCar Series are known for aggressive moves, accidents and new faces in new places. Sunday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Duel 2 didn’t disappoint in that regard. For A.J. Foyt’s team though, the race ended before it barely began. After…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.