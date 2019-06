BOURDAIS RECOVERS FROM INTENSE INCIDENT TO FINISH NINTH IN DETROIT GP RACE 2 Sebastien Bourdais Race Summary: Sebastien Bourdais overcame an intense incident that saw him “wheelie” for several yards to finish ninth in the Detroit Grand Prix Race 2 on the 2.35-mile, 14-turn Belle Isle temporary street circuit. Bourdais began the day by qualifying ninth….



