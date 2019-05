Fast Friday Practice Complete; Two-Day Qualifying Format Begins Tomorrow INDIANAPOLIS (May 17, 2019) – Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Preview After four days and 2,120 miles of practice, Ed Carpenter Racing is prepared for qualifications for the 2019 Indianapolis 500. Beginning tomorrow and concluding with a Fast Nine Shootout for the pole position on Sunday, the starting…



