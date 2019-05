UPDATES FROM THE BRICKYARD 103rd RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500-MILE RACE FAST FRIDAY REPORT 05.17.2019 Practice week for the 2019 edition of the Indianapolis 500 is complete and the Andretti stable heads in to Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend with hopes of advancing all five cars into the Fast Nine Shootout. Qualifying begins tomorrow…



