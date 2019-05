INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 17, 2019) – It’s dubbed “Fast Friday” and the final full day of practice before qualifying for the 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge was just that. A dozen drivers turned laps in excess of 230 mph as teams dialed in their NTT IndyCar Series cars for the emotional next two days…



