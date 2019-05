TEAM DRAWS NO. 6 IN QUALIFYING ORDER MOST LIKELY WILL BE FIFTH TO MAKE A QUALIFYING ATTEMPT Sebastien Bourdais Fast Friday Summary: Sebastien Bourdais spent Fast Friday working on qualifying simulations, two laps of warm-up and four lap runs, in preparation for tomorrow’s qualifying for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at The Indianapolis Motor Speedway…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.