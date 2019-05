CHEVROLET RACING IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES 103RD RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500 INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY TEAM CHEVY DAY 4 PRACTICE RECAP – FAST FRIDAY MAY 17, 2019 INDIANAPOLIS (May 17, 2019) – Weather shortened Fast Friday by over 1 and one half hours, but as usual the last 30 minutes saw a scramble to put…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.