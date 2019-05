Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, May 12th 2019

Pagenaud wins wet-and-wild INDYCAR Grand Prix INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, May 11, 2019) – Simon Pagenaud overcame the elements and the competition to win the INDYCAR Grand Prix in thrilling fashion. Pagenaud passed five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon for the lead on the next-to-last lap on a rain-soaked Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and pulled…