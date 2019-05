Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, May 12th 2019

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race: INDYCAR Grand Prix Date: May 11, 2019 No. 2 Fitzgerald USA Dallara/Chevrolet – Josef Newgarden Start: 13th Finish: 15th Status: Running Laps Completed: 85/85 Laps Led: 20 Points Position: 1st (+6 pts) Notes: Josef Newgarden kept his points lead despite struggling through wet, rainy conditions on Saturday afternoon at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course…