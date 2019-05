BOURDAIS DRIVES SOLID RACE IN TRICKY CONDITIONS; REMAINS EIGHTH IN CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS Sebastien Bourdais Race Summary: Sebastien Bourdais drove a solid race in what can only be described as tricky conditions to finish 11th in today’s INDYCAR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course in Speedway, Indiana. Bourdais, behind the wheel of the…



