Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, May 12th 2019

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing INDYCAR Grand Prix – Indianapolis Motor Speedway NTT IndyCar Series RACE NOTES/QUOTES – May 11, 2019 CHANGING WEATHER CONDITIONS PROVIDED AND EXTRA CHALLENGE IN THE INDYCAR GRAND PRIX; RAHAL AND SATO FINISHED NINTH AND 14TH GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 Mi-Jack Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “We got lucky a little bit with that strategy, we…