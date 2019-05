Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, May 12th 2019

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROAD COURSE INDYCAR GRAND PRIX POST RACE RECAP 75TH CHEVROLET WIN MAY 11, 2019 Simon Pagenaud Gives Chevrolet Milestone Victory in Thrilling INDYCAR Grand Prix Variable weather conditions played to Pagenaud’s wet-track expertise · Win by 2016 Series’ Champion is 75th for Chevrolet since Bowtie Brand returned to…