Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, May 11th 2019

Rookie Felix Rosenqvist captures first career pole at INDYCAR Grand Prix INDIANAPOLIS – Rookie Felix Rosenqvist won his first pole in the NTT IndyCar Series on Friday by outpacing Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon in the Firestone Fast Six qualifying session for the INDYCAR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 27-year-old Swede posted…