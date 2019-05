Posted by Patrick Stephan on Friday, May 10th 2019

Rosenqvist, Dixon Lead Honda 1-4 in INDYCAR Grand Prix Qualifying Sweep Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Felix Rosenqvist and Scott Dixon lock out front row Jack Harvey, Colton Herta complete Honda top four in INDYCAR Grand Prix qualifying Third consecutive IndyCar Series pole of 2019 for Honda INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 10, 2019) – Chip Ganassi…