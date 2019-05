Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, May 11th 2019

ED JONES REACHES FIRESTONE FAST 6 AT THE INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY Jones Will Start 5th, Pigot Qualifies 12th as Both Ed Carpenter Racing Drivers Advance in Qualifying INDIANAPOLIS (May 10, 2019) – Qualifying Notes Ed Jones has solidified his best starting position of the year for tomorrow’s INDYCAR Grand Prix. Jones will start 5th in…