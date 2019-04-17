ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT PARTNERS WITH TRION SOLUTIONS AT FOUR INDYCAR RACES

Human resources-administration company to appear on No. 98 Car of Marco Andretti

INDIANAPOLIS (04.17.2019) – NTT IndyCar Series driver, Marco Andretti, will make a run at the checkered flag with associate partner, Trion Solutions at the INDYCAR Grand Prix, 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 and both races at the Detroit Grand Prix. The Trion logo will be featured on the side cockpit of the racing machine for all four events.

“All of us at Trion Solutions couldn’t be more thrilled to be associated on the same team as such a famous name in all of sports,” said Trion President and Co-Founder David L. Stone, Esq. “And, the Andretti name represents the same traits for which we strive at Trion, including integrity, passion, precision, speed, quality and winning.”

Trion Solutions is one of the largest HR-administration companies that works with more than 600 client companies across the United States to manage payroll and taxes, benefits administration, workers’ compensation and regulatory compliance.

Trion Chief Operating Officer Craig Vanderburg said, “We know the No. 98 car driven by Marco Andretti will be seen by millions and the storyline of Mario’s grandson seeking to win on the 50th anniversary of his grandfather’s Indy 500 victory will be followed closely by the media and during the NBC broadcast of the race. Trion Solutions considers many sponsorship and advertising opportunities, but we felt this one was really special. We jumped at the chance for Trion Solutions to be showcased on the car and we look forward to the other three races as well – especially the two Detroit Grand Prix races in our backyard.”

“We’re always excited to bring new partnerships into our NTT IndyCar Series program and we are thrilled to add Trion Solutions to the Andretti Autosport family of partners,” said Andretti Autosport Chief Marketing Officer Doug Bresnahan. “We strive in making our team the best both on and off the track and with the values of Trion Solutions and Andretti Autosport strongly aligned, I have no doubt we will have a successful partnership for four of the biggest races of the season.”

The No. 98 U.S. Concrete / Curb Honda that will race in the 2019 Indianapolis 500 will be unveiled Thursday in New York City and appear on track for a test on the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Wednesday, April 24.

The INDYCAR Grand Prix will kick off the Month of May festivities with the green flag waving over the IMS road course on Saturday, May 11. The 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 will crown a new victor of the Speedway on May 26. Both events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the dual races on the streets of Belle Isle (June 1 and 2) will be broadcasted on NBC network.