Carly Pearce, Clayton Anderson To Perform at Firestone Legends Day Concert May 25 at IMS

Country Stars Are Fan Favorites at Iconic Track

INDIANAPOLIS, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 – Chart-topping country artist Carly Pearce and Clayton Anderson have been added to a star-studded lineup at the Firestone Legends Day Concert on Saturday, May 25 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fan favorites at IMS, Pearce and Anderson each will perform sets one day before the 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band will headline the concert, which starts at 3:30 p.m. on the Firestone Stage inside Turn 4 of the IMS oval.

“It’s always great to welcome back Carly Pearce and Clayton Anderson to IMS,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “They have thrilled our fans with their talent and magnetic performances, whether it’s singing the national anthem or performing on our infield concert stages. They will put on a great show, along with Zac Brown Band, during the Firestone Legends Day Concert.”

Born into the bluegrass brawn of Kentucky, Pearce has never known a moment that country music wasn’t her destined path. At the young age of 11, she began touring with a local band, at 16 quit high school for a job performing at Dollywood while being homeschooled and learned humility working odd jobs upon moving to Nashville. Now, she’s defying odds with her No. 1 debut “Every Little Thing,” which steered a chart-topping trifecta on SiriusXM’s “The Highway” that also includes “If My Name Was Whiskey” and “Hide The Wine.”

With the gold-certified title track from her highly acclaimed debut album, “Every Little Thing” (Big Machine Records), Pearce became the highest-charting solo female debut since July 2015 and one of only three to accomplish the feat in over a decade. Her textured vocals and emotive songwriting prowess are emphasized across the full 13 tracks, which Uproxx regarded as “the best country debut of 2017.”

In 2018, Pearce earned her first CMT Music Award “Breakthrough Video of the Year” for “Every Little Thing,” as well as a Radio Disney Music Award for “The Freshest! – Radio Disney Country Best New Artist.” She has been nominated for 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards “Best New Country Artist” and ACM Awards “New Female Artist of the Year,” where she also presented during the live broadcast.

Her sound has always honored the legendary voices before her, evident with over 60 invitations to play the Grand Ole Opry. Following coveted slots on four major tours with Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan (including stadium dates), Pearce inspired ABC Radio News to boast: “‘Every Little Thing’ points to Carly Pearce as country’s ‘it’ girl.”

Pearce has performed the national anthem before the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard in 2017 and 2018 at IMS. She recently wrapped her co-headline tour with Russell Dickerson and will join Jason Aldean’s RIDE ALL NIGHT TOUR this summer. Pearce is aligned once again with sought-after producer and longtime collaborator busbee (Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Kelly Clarkson), with the recent release of her new Top 30-and-rising new single “Closer To You” and recording more songs for her sophomore album.

For tour dates and more, visit CarlyPearce.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Southern Indiana native Anderson has released three albums, including his latest record, “Only To Borrow.” Recorded in Los Angeles and Nashville, this six-song EP was written and produced by Anderson and some of music’s most talented writers, musicians and producers. The album’s first single, “In the Dark,” earned immediate streaming activity online and captured the attention of influential music playlist programmers.

In college, Anderson decided to learn guitar because he thought it would impress the ladies. Next thing he knew, he and his friends were playing local parties and bars. After he graduated, he won Kenny Chesney’s “Next Big Star Competition.” It was the boost of confidence he needed to leave his job at a mortgage company and move to Nashville.

Anderson’s first record, “Torn Jeans & Tailgates,” was released in 2011 and climbed to No. 12 on the iTunes Country Chart, situating itself next to household names like Zac Brown Band, Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton.

Anderson has traveled across the country playing backrooms, side stages and honky tonks from Michigan to Florida, each time gaining a few more fans and a better foothold on areas that aren’t traditional country strongholds. He’s opened for some of country’s biggest stars, the likes of Shelton, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Darius Rucker and even Mr. Party himself, Jimmy Buffett.

He also has performed the national anthem before the Red Bull Air Race in 2017 and 2018 at IMS, and his performance during the Firestone Legends Day Concert featuring Keith Urban in 2017 was a hit with fans.

For more information on Anderson, visit www.claytonandersonofficial. com.

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com, by calling 800-822-INDY or 317-492-6700, or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building. General admission tickets start at just $40. A limited number of Concert Pit tickets are available starting at $75, and a very limited supply of exclusive VIP Deck tickets are available for $250.

All concert tickets include admission to the concert and all Legends Day presented by Firestone activities that day at IMS, including autograph sessions with current and past Indianapolis 500 drivers, the 103rd Indianapolis 500 public drivers meeting, historic race car laps and more. IMS gates open at 8 a.m., with concert gates opening at 2 p.m.

The 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 26. Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com or by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office.