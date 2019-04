In preparation for the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, NTT IndyCar Series drivers will participate in an Open Test from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (ET) Wednesday, April 24 on the famed 2.5-mile oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Veterans will take the oval from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with Rookie Orientation Program and…



