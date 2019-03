INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, March 22, 2019) – Hulman & Company President and CEO Mark Miles announced today that veteran sports executive Casey Lane will be named chief revenue officer for Hulman Motorsports. Lane’s portfolio will include sponsorship sales and servicing alongside licensing for the NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “Casey’s track record of measurable…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.