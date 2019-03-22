By Steve Wittich Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden began the INDYCAR Classic weekend at Circuit of The Americas where he ended the first race of the season – in P1. However, the 45-minute session was interrupted by a 15+ minute red flag for an engine failure. The first car out on track was the No 12…
INDYCAR Classic at Circuit of The Americas – Friday 11:15 am – Newgarden leads first IndyCar practice – Askew leads first Indy Lights practice
category: TSO News
tags: Colton Herta, engine failure, Harding Steinbrenner Racing, INDYCAR Classic, Josef Newgarden, NTT IndyCar Series, rookies, Team Penske