By Steve Wittich I took part in a track walk on Thursday afternoon that was one of the fantastic experiences offered this weekend by IndyCar Nation. That led me to book a flight on Wednesday instead of Thursday, and for various reasons, I’m glad I did. I flew from Indianapolis to Dallas, and then took…
INDYCAR Classic at Circuit of The Americas – Friday 9am – Open – Travel notes and today’s schedule
category: TSO News
tags: Circuit Of The Americas, Dazed and Confused, Dirty Martin's, INDYCAR Classic, Top Notch Burgers, travel report