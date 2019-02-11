INDIANAPOLIS — The No. 26 of Zach Veach will take on a bold new look for the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season as primary sponsor Group1001 features online financial services platform Gainbridge on Veach’s full-season entry.

Gainbridge is a digital-first annuity and life insurance agency built to equip people for action. It puts power directly into clients’ hands with an offering of high-yield tax-deferred accumulation and income products designed to grow their money for goals big and small, not just retirement. The products Gainbridge offers provide three key benefits: steady growth, simplicity and transparency.

“Last week, we announced that Gainbridge would be the presenting sponsor of the iconic Indianapolis 500. This week, we are excited to extend our Gainbridge brand to the No. 26 Zach Veach car,” said Andres Barragan, Chief Experience Officer of Group1001. “For Gainbridge, branding the No 26 for all of the 2019 season represents a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate a bold and steady way to continued success. We are extremely excited to have Zach and the No. 26 Gainbridge car represent us in 2019.”

The products Gainbridge offers are currently available to residents of Indiana, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey, with service expanding to many more states in the coming weeks. As part of a multi-year partnership with Andretti Autosport, the No. 26 of Veach saw the branding of parent company Group1001 as well as insurtech consumer brand Relay through Veach’s 2018 rookie campaign.

“To be a part of it at such an exciting time, with a company to represent like Gainbridge and Group1001, is very special,” said Veach. “Gainbridge believes in achieving financial goals through consistency and endurance. And that’s exactly how I approach racing. It’s not sheer speed that matters, it is about going fast enough to win, but slow enough to finish, and never taking risks or pushing the car any more than needed to be in the right place on the last laps. We like winning, and so does Gainbridge. It’s something that lines up perfectly. I can’t wait to get the season started and get the Gainbridge car on track.”

The NTT IndyCar Series season kicks off on the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., with the opening round of competition March 10. All 17 rounds of open-wheel action can be seen on NBC and NBC Sports Network.

For more information on Gainbridge, visit www.gainbridge.life.