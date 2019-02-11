CRAFT 1861 TO SPONSOR RC ENERSON AND CARLIN AT OFFICIAL INDYCAR TEST COTA, Texas, February 11, 2019 – Scottsdale-based Craft 1861, a leading provider of wellness products, will be the official sponsor of young, American racer Enerson as he tests with Carlin at this week’s official NTT IndyCar Series open test at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas from February 12-13. Craft 1861’s production and content marketing partner, WePursuit, will be a secondary sponsor at both events. “We are thrilled to partner with Carlin and RC Enerson in this preseason test,” said Eric Lujan, Chief Business Development Officer, Craft 1861. “Our strategy is to offer products to people interested in wellness and a healthy lifestyle, and we believe they will have particular appeal with fans in the NTT IndyCar Series.” Enerson added, “I’m so excited to be given this opportunity by Craft 1861 and so thankful to them for the chance to drive in INDYCAR again. Carlin is a really young, driven team and the work we’ve already done together is really exciting. I’m aiming to repay Craft 1861’s faith in me with a strong performance at COTA this week which will hopefully lead to some race opportunities with Carlin this season.” Craft 1861 launched at the end of last year, with a high-quality product line developed through pioneering data-driven research to appeal to a broad swath of consumers interested in the product’s amazing health benefits. Among its many clients are business executives, athletes, travelers, and stay-at-home parents. “We are extremely proud to be able to work with a new brand to INDYCAR,” said Trevor Carlin, owner of Carlin. “RC is a very talented driver and has already shown he has huge amount of potential. With Craft 1861’s backing, he could be one of America’s next INDYCAR stars. Hopefully this is the start of a long relationship with Craft 1861.” Craft 1861 has plans to explore a select number of races in 2019 with hopes of being a full-time entry with Enerson and Carlin in the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series. Chris Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer of Natively, the Albuquerque-based holding company for both Craft 1861 and WePursuit said today, “INDYCAR is a natural partner for us. We are a pioneering new company, and the NTT IndyCar Series is the fastest growing motorsport series in the world right now.” Craft 1861 is a fast-growing, privately held company that already has more than 75 employees and is forecasting revenues of at least $25 million in 2019, its first full year of operations.