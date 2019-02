By Steve Wittich Good morning from the first official day of TSO’s 24th season of coverage. Both Patrick and Steve are on site for the official start of the 2019 season and beginning of the NTT era of the IndyCar Series. The Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is a 3.427-mile, 20-turn Herman Tilke designed road…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.