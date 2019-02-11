Austin, Texas (February 11, 2019) – Juncos Racing announced today NFP would extend their partnership with the team’s NTT IndyCar Series program for the 2019 INDYCAR Classic taking place at the Circuit Of The Americas (COTA) on Mar. 24, 2019. Kyle Kaiser will make his return to the NTT IndyCar Series and pilot the No. 32 NFP Chevrolet for Juncos Racing.

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property and casualty, retirement, and individual private client solutions. Nationally ranked as a leading insurance broker and best place to work in insurance, NFP focuses on the unique insurance challenges that companies and individuals face.

“Our family of racing fans, including employees and clients, couldn’t be happier to continue this partnership for the second year,” said chairman and CEO of NFP, Doug Hammond. “The collaboration between NFP, Kyler Kaiser and Juncos Racing during the 2018 season was incredible. It is an honor to once again have our brand represented as the team vies for a title in the 2019 season.”

Kyle Kaiser (Santa Clara, California) returns to Juncos Racing for his sixth consecutive year with the team.

“I am excited to be back in an IndyCar for the 2019 season with Juncos Racing at COTA,” said Kaiser. “I’m thrilled to have NFP partner with us for this incredible race. I was privileged to get to represent NFP in the Indy 500 last year and had the chance to get to know many of the world-class people working there. Their ambition in the business world is a perfect fit for Juncos’ ambition and drive in racing. I’m looking forward to providing NFP and their guests with an invaluable experience at one of the most prestigious racetracks in North America.”

NFP first partnered with Juncos Racing during the 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil. Rookie Kyle Kaiser qualified an impressive 17th in the No. 32 NFP Chevrolet at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Juncos Racing has maintained a close relationship with NFP since the 2018 season.

Team Owner Ricardo Juncos said, “We are excited and humbled to continue our partnership with a prestigious and passionate business like NFP. Last year we had the privilege to create a relationship with NFP, and since May have continued to build and explore opportunities among our motorsport programs. The partnership is an excellent opportunity to expose our team, NFP’s partners, employees, and producers, and the NTT IndyCar Series to a wider audience.”

Juncos continued, “NFP’s relationships and entrepreneurial vision provide Juncos Racing with a trusted corporate partner. Juncos Racing and NFP share similar core values of listening to and anticipating the future needs of their partners, collaborating as a team, earning trust by exceeding expectations, and respecting one another. We look forward to embodying these values in pursuit of having a strong run at COTA.”

NFP and Juncos Racing share a passion for motorsports as well as for people: Recognizing the contributions of those who deliver the highest levels of performance and professionalism with humility and grace is paramount.

This renewed partnership represents an opportunity for Juncos Racing to further its relationship with NFP, and for NFP to extend its brand awareness across the auto racing enterprise.

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property and casualty, retirement, and individual private client solutions through our licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. Our expertise is matched by our commitment to each client’s goals and is enhanced by our investments in innovative technologies in the insurance brokerage

NFP has more than 4,700 employees and global capabilities. Our expansive reach gives us access to highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions in the industry, while our locally based employees tailor each solution to meet our clients’ needs. We’ve become one of the largest insurance brokerage, consulting and wealth management firms by building enduring relationships with our clients and helping them realize their goals.

