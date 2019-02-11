Austin, Texas – February 11, 2019 – Patricio O’Ward and Harding Steinbrenner Racing have decided to part ways in advance of the 2019 season of the NTT IndyCar Series.

Patricio O’Ward

“The Harding Steinbrenner Racing team supported my decision to seek a new opportunity by releasing me from my contract and allowing me the opportunity to find a new team before the start of the 2019 season. Now, I am fully focused on finding the right opportunity and how I will use my scholarship from Indy Lights for 2019.”