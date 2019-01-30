CONOR DALY JOINS ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT FOR 103RD INDIANAPOLIS 500

Daly to Pilot No. 25 United States Air Force Honda, Completing Andretti’s All-American Indy 500 Line Up

NDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Jan. 30) – Indianapolis 500 veteran Conor Daly will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May piloting the No. 25 U.S. Air Force Honda with five-time Indy 500 champions Andretti Autosport. Daly completes a five-ship, All-American Indy 500 lineup, joining teammates Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Marco Andretti and Zach Veach.

“I couldn’t be prouder to represent the Air Force for a second consecutive year at the Indianapolis 500,” said Daly. “I would not be here without the effort from everyone at Andretti Autosport to make sure this program is structured for success. It means a lot to see the commitment that Air Force has shown in me, and the chance to have a shot at winning the biggest race in the world.”

Making his sixth Indianapolis 500 qualifying attempt in 2019, Daly holds five previous starts at the famed 2.5-mile oval with a best starting position of 22nd. The second-generation racer holds wins in both Indy Lights and the Pro Mazda (now Indy Pro 2000) series and claimed the 2010 Pro Mazda championship. Daly holds 43 career IndyCar Series starts with 10 top-10 finishes.

“To be teamed with some of my best friends at undoubtedly one of the best teams on the grid is going to be a lot of fun! I’ve never had the chance to be on a team with multiple 500 winners so I am beyond excited to learn from them and ready to get to work,” Daly added.

Additionally, the Air Force will become a full-season associate partner of Andretti Autosport with branding across the four full-season entries of Rossi, Hunter-Reay, Andretti and Veach, solidifying the team-work effect. Capitalizing on teamwork is how the U.S. Air Force accomplishes its mission.

“This partnership closely correlates with how we fly, fight and win,” said Maj. Ross McKnight, Chief, Air Force National Events Branch at Air Force Recruiting Service. “We don’t send one aircraft to accomplish a mission, we build a strike package with multiple aircraft. The ability to sponsor Andretti Autosport’s five cars at the Indy 500 ties in greatly with how we accomplish our mission.”

“We’re really happy to welcome the Air Force to the Andretti family for the Indy 500 with Conor, and full season across all our cars,” said Michael Andretti, CEO, Andretti Autosport. “Having five American drivers represent the team at America’s biggest race is very special and we’re proud to have the opportunity to pay tribute to the brave men and women of the U.S. Air Force.”

“The Air Force is excited to partner with Andretti Autosport for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing and the IndyCar Series,” said Brig. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, Air Force Recruiting Service Commander. “These types of events are amazing venues for engaging with future Airmen. Like Andretti Autosport, the Air Force is committed to leading edge technology, teamwork and excellence in all we do.”

The 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race goes green Sunday, May 26, with live broadcast on NBC. Daly and the team’s qualifying effort can be viewed Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19 via NBC platforms.

For more information please visit AndrettiAutosport.com.