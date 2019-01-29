Single-day tickets go on sale tomorrow for Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Posted by Patrick Stephan
on Tuesday, January 29th 2019
Support races also announced for 15th annual event
A weekend 3-Day General Admission ticket offers the best value at just $55. Single-day general admission tickets are $20 for Friday, $35 for Saturday, and $50 for Sunday. A single-day Grandstand Seat is available for $100 in upper rows and $75 in lower rows. 3-Day Grandstand Seats are $135 and $105 for upper and lower rows respectively. Junior pricing is available for ages 12 and under. Visit gpstpete.com
for all available ticket options including Firestone IndyCar Paddock Passes.
The on track action will feature 11 different races headlined by the NTT IndyCar Series
’ 110-lap feature on Sunday, March 10. Additional support series on the weekend schedule include all three steps of Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires’ open-wheel driver development ladder and two series from the World Challenge Championship, North America’s top production car-based racing championship. All five of these support series will hold doubleheaders on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary waterfront street circuit in downtown St. Petersburg.
“It’s another tremendous racing schedule at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The anticipation for this spring break tradition will intensify as the building of the event site and track starts in under two weeks,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “We are also excited for the annual MBA 5K Run supporting St. Pete’s Police Athletic League on Friday evening. We’re hopeful to have over 1,000 participants join us on track for this great cause.”
The 7th
Annual Modern Business Associates 5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Track is set for March 8, at 6 p.m. ET. Proceeds from this run or walk event benefit the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg. Registration is open now at gpstpete5k.com
.
The complete weekend schedule will be released soon as well as additional fan attractions and exhibits planned for SpeedZone near Turns 5 and 6 and Gasoline Alley just outside pitlane.
ABOUT FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG
The 15th annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a race event held during Florida’s spring break season each March. As the NTT IndyCar Series’ season-opening race for the ninth consecutive year, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration using the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport, which overlooks the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina. Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is owned and operated by Green Savoree Racing Promotions, which also promotes three additional IndyCar races, Honda Indy Toronto (July 12-14, 2019), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (July 26-28, 2019) and Grand Prix of Portland (August 30-September 1, 2019).