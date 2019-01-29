ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (January 29, 2019) – Single-day tickets to the 2019 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg , set for March 8-10, are on sale tomorrow (January 30) at 10 a.m. ET online at gpstpete.com or by calling 888-476-4479. A weekend 3-Day General Admission ticket offers the best value at just $55. Single-day general admission tickets are $20 for Friday, $35 for Saturday, and $50 for Sunday. A single-day Grandstand Seat is available for $100 in upper rows and $75 in lower rows. 3-Day Grandstand Seats are $135 and $105 for upper and lower rows respectively. Junior pricing is available for ages 12 and under. Visit gpstpete.com for all available ticket options including Firestone IndyCar Paddock Passes. The on track action will feature 11 different races headlined by the NTT IndyCar Series ’ 110-lap feature on Sunday, March 10. Additional support series on the weekend schedule include all three steps of Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires’ open-wheel driver development ladder and two series from the World Challenge Championship, North America’s top production car-based racing championship. All five of these support series will hold doubleheaders on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary waterfront street circuit in downtown St. Petersburg. “It’s another tremendous racing schedule at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The anticipation for this spring break tradition will intensify as the building of the event site and track starts in under two weeks,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “We are also excited for the annual MBA 5K Run supporting St. Pete’s Police Athletic League on Friday evening. We’re hopeful to have over 1,000 participants join us on track for this great cause.” th Annual Modern Business Associates 5K Run on the The 7Annual Modern Business Associates 5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track is set for March 8, at 6 p.m. ET. Proceeds from this run or walk event benefit the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg. Registration is open now at gpstpete5k.com The complete weekend schedule will be released soon as well as additional fan attractions and exhibits planned for SpeedZone near Turns 5 and 6 and Gasoline Alley just outside pitlane.