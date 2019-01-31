Digital-first Annuity, Life Insurance Agency Reaches Multiyear Agreement with IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 – Gainbridge , an online financial services platform providing straightforward access to tax-deferred accumulation and income products, has reached a multiyear agreement to become the presenting sponsor of the Indianapolis 500 starting with the 2019 edition of the world’s most prestigious auto race.

Gainbridge also will become the official annuity and life insurance partner of INDYCAR, IMS and the Indy 500.

The announcement was made today during a press conference at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway featuring Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Hulman & Company President & CEO Mark Miles, Group1001 President & CEO Dan Towriss and IMS President J. Douglas Boles.

The 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 26 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race is the crown jewel of the NTT IndyCar Series and the largest single-day spectator sporting event on the globe.

Gainbridge is a digital-first annuity and life insurance agency on a mission to equip people for action. It puts power directly into clients’ hands with intuitive tools and an offering of high-yield products designed to grow their money for goals big and small, not just retirement. The products Gainbridge offers provide three key benefits: steady growth, simplicity and transparency.

As Gainbridge expands nationally, its association with the Indy 500 as presenting sponsor will provide a key platform for brand recognition and customer acquisition. The products Gainbridge offers are currently available to residents of Indiana, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey, with service expanding to many more states in the coming weeks. For more information on Gainbridge, visit www.gainbridge.life.

“We welcome Gainbridge to this new partnership with ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,'” Miles said. “Gainbridge offers a bold, new way to steady growth, and we’re honored that the platform is being launched through this association with the Indianapolis 500 – an exciting global event with a rich history and a bright, dynamic future. It’s a perfect fit.”

“Gainbridge’s simplified approach to delivering annuities empowers investors who seek to maximize performance, but stay out of trouble, amidst today’s market volatility”, said Towriss, CEO of Group1001, Gainbridge’s parent company. “In investing, like in racing, anything can happen. The key is to stay calm and have a strategy in place to hedge for the unexpected. The amazing parallels between Gainbridge’s philosophy and racing make our Indy 500 partnership that much more meaningful.”

This presenting sponsorship by Gainbridge also deepens Group1001’s involvement with events and competitors at IMS.

Group1001 has sponsored since 2018 the Andretti Autosport car driven by American Zach Veach in the NTT IndyCar Series, including the Indianapolis 500 and INDYCAR Grand Prix at IMS. As part of today’s announcement, it was shared that the primary sponsor on his car in 2019 will be Gainbridge. Group1001 also has served as the presenting sponsor of the Indy Women in Tech Championship LPGA tournament at Brickyard Crossing Golf Course since 2018.

About Group1001

Gainbridge is a member of Group One Thousand One (“Group1001”), a family of companies striving to make accumulation and insurance products more useful and intuitive for everyone. Group1001 has combined assets under management of approximately $36 billion and continues to look for opportunities to help disciplined investors grow and protect their savings. Group1001’s family of brands includes Gainbridge, Delaware Life, Relay and Clear Spring.

Group1001 also believes education and sports have the power to transform communities. Its corporate social programs to date have spanned 22 states, positively impacting over 200,000 youths, and have included public and private partnerships to revitalize youth sports fields in at-risk communities and the creation of mentoring and education programs.