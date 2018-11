INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Nov. 5, 2018) – Hulman & Company has announced the formation of INDYCAR Media, which becomes the in-house global distribution arm of INDYCAR’s international media rights. INDYCAR Media has already begun to arrange the distribution of media rights for the 2019 IndyCar Series season and beyond. Mark Miles, CEO of Hulman & Company,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.