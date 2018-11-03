Family Statement about Passing of IMS Chairman of the Board Emeritus Mari Hulman George INDIANAPOLIS, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 – A statement from the Hulman-George family about IMS Chairman of the Board Emeritus Mari Hulman George, who died Saturday, Nov. 3 in Indianapolis at age 83: “Our mother was such a unique, wonderful person. She loved her family, friends, auto racing and animals with equal passion. She was a quiet pioneer in so many ways, from owning a race team in the 1950s and 1960s to overseeing a period of tremendous growth and evolution while chairman of the board at IMS. She was known by millions as the woman who gave the command to start engines for the Indianapolis 500 and other events at the Speedway, but her true legacy will be the generous and kind philanthropy she learned from her parents. That compassion and desire to help people and animals every day are the true hallmarks of her incredible life. We love her deeply and will miss her every day, while ensuring that her spirit and generosity live forever at IMS.” – Anton H. “Tony” George, Chairman of the Board, Indianapolis Motor Speedway