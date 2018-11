INDIANAPOLIS, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 – Information about services for Hulman & Company and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Chairman of the Board Emeritus Mari Hulman George, who died Saturday, Nov. 3 in Indianapolis at age 83: Funeral A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:05 p.m. (ET) Thursday, Nov. 8 at St. Benedict Catholic…



