INDIANAPOLIS, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 – Following the conclusion of another successful Verizon INDYCAR Series season, Hulman & Company President and CEO Mark Miles announced that C.J. O’Donnell, chief marketing officer of INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, has decided to leave Hulman Motorsports at the end of the calendar year. “We’ve made noteworthy strides…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.