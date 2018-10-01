2019 Tickets on Sale Now

Kids Can Attend All Races for Free Next Summer

LONG POND, Pa. (October 1, 2018) – Tickets for the 2019 NASCAR and INDYCAR event weekends at Pocono Raceway are now available for purchase. Children can attend all motorsport events, including Sunday races, free of charge at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ in 2019.

To buy 2019 tickets, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/tickets.

Kids, ages 12 and under, will receive free admission to 100 and 200 levels of the Grandstand, as well as Fan Fair, for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday events during NASCAR and INDYCAR event weekends. Children will also continue to be admitted free in all Pocono Raceway camping locations. Kids must have a reserved ticket on Sundays. This can be selected, free of charge, during the ticket purchase process online at or by calling 1-800-RACEWAY. For more information about our Kids Free initiative, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/kidsfree.

Sunday NASCAR and INDYCAR tickets include Pocono Raceway’s Worry-Free Weather Guarantee presented by AccuWeather. If a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series or IndyCar Series race at Pocono is postponed due to weather and the ticket purchaser is unable to attend the rescheduled date, the track will cut a check to the account holder for the face value of the ticket. For more details about the Worry-Free Weather Guarantee presented by AccuWeather, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/guarantee.

Pocono Raceway will host seven motorsports events next summer.

2019 Pocono Raceway Event Dates

May 31: General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 – ARCA Racing Series

June 1: Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons – NASCAR Xfinity Series

June 2: Pocono 400 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

July 26: Pennsylvania 150 – ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards

July 27: Gander Outdoors 150 – NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

July 28: Gander Outdoors 400 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

August 18: ABC Supply 500 – IndyCar Series

Note: All events, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Children must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder for gate admission and at all times while on Pocono Raceway property. Certain terms, conditions and fees may apply for ticket purchases.

