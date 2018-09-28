A few quick notes from Steve:

Since team owner Chip Ganassi made it clear the Indianapolis, Ind. based team would only be two cars in 2019, this means that sophomore Ed Jones is looking for a job.

TSO has been in touch with Jones, and the 2016 Indy Lights champion told us that he is exploring multiple options for 2019.

Rosenqvist will be returning to the USA after two seasons in Formula E (among other series). The Swedish driver won three races in 10 Indy Lights starts in 2016.

Felix Rosenqvist Will Join Chip Ganassi Racing’s IndyCar Series Program Beginning in 2019

NTT DATA Renews as Part of a Multi-Year Deal on the No. 10 Honda

INDIANAPOLIS (September 28, 2018) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that 26-year-old Swede Felix Rosenqvist will join the team’s IndyCar Series program in the No. 10 NTT DATA Honda beginning in 2019. He will team up with five-time and reigning IndyCar Series Champion, Indianapolis 500 and 44-time race winner Scott Dixon.

Longtime partner NTT DATA has also renewed with CGR as part of a new multi-year deal to carry on as primary partner of the No. 10 Honda.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

About Felix Rosenqvist: In the 2017-2018 ABB FIA Formula E Championship, Rosenqvist scored two wins and three pole positions en route to a sixth-place finish in the Championship. The 2016 season was his first in Formula E, where he secured Mahindra Racing’s first win in the series and ended the season as the highest-placing rookie with a third-place finish in the Championship. He also contested a partial Indy Lights season that year with three wins in just 10 races. Prior to that, Rosenqvist won the 2015 FIA Formula 3 European Championship (after contesting the series from 2012-2015), the 2009 Formula Renault 2.0 NEZ and Formula Renault 2.0 Sweden titles, and the 2008 Formula Renault 2.0 Asia Championship. He has also competed in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and in DTM for Mercedes-Benz.

Not the first time: Rosenqvist has actually driven a Chip Ganassi Racing-prepared Indy car on two previous occasions. He tested for the team alongside Scott Dixon at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in both 2016 and 2017.

NTT DATA and CGR: NTT DATA began its relationship with the team in 2013 at the Indianapolis 500 partnering on the No. 8 NTT DATA Indy car. Following the Indianapolis 500, NTT DATA maintained an associate partnership with CGR on the No. 83 Indy car of Charlie Kimball. In addition, the company fielded an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Prototype at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Tony Kanaan in the No. 02 NTT DATA car. NTT DATA became a primary partner on the No. 8 entry, driven by Ryan Briscoe, for the 2014 IndyCar Series season, and then for the No. 10 entry, driven by Tony Kanaan, for the 2015-2017 seasons. Ed Jones piloted the entry in 2018 for CGR. NTT DATA continues to be an associate sponsor on the No. 9 entry, driven by Scott Dixon, as it has since 2017. NTT DATA is also the official IT services partner to CGR.

QUOTEBOARD:

Chip Ganassi, Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing: “Felix has become familiar with our team and has worked in our system a little bit after coming over to test with us on a few occasions. Our management and engineering groups, along with the entire team, were impressed by his ability. The time was right to get him in the No. 10 car and I think I speak for a lot of people when I say that we are confident about what he can do behind the wheel next season. In addition, we are extremely proud to announce that NTT DATA has renewed with us as part of a multi-year deal. They have been a fantastic partner of the team and big advocates for the sport for a number of years and we are pleased to see it move into the future.”

Felix Rosenqvist, Driver, No. 10 NTT DATA Honda: “To say I’m thrilled or excited to be making this step in my career would be an understatement. Coming to INDYCAR and driving for Chip is just a dream come true. I’ve followed the team for as long as I can remember, and it’s the kind of team and owner any driver would want to race for. Scott has had another tremendous season with three wins and a fifth title, so you absolutely couldn’t ask for anything more in a teammate. I can’t wait to start contributing to the team and getting to spend more time with everyone at NTT DATA.”