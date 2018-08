JOSEF NEWGARDEN (No. 1 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet): “I think we did a good job with the setup, it’s just that’s about what we had, speed-wise. The guys did a good job. We get a one-two lock-out on the front row. That’s good. We can’t be disappointed. We’ll have the Verizon car and the Hitachi car…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.