By Steve Wittich When the pole sitter Will Power was informed that he tied A.J. Foyt for second in all-time Indy car poles his reaction was: “Sounds very cool. I never thought I’d be up in that sort of company. To be next to A.J. Foyt’s name, I wouldn’t have expected that when I started…



