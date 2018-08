Long Pond, PA (August 18, 2018) – Pietro Fittipaldi took part in his first qualifying session on a superspeedway on Saturday at Pocono Raceway, placing his #19 Paysafe car 17th on the starting grid for tomorrow’s race. With the qualifying order determined by the reverse points standings, Fittipaldi was the first driver to take to the…



