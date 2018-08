Sebastien Bourdais Qualifying Summary: Sebastien Bourdais had a solid qualifying run in the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan car, and will start eighth in tomorrow’s ABC Supply Co. Inc. 500 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA. Bourdais went out 13thof the 22 cars to make a qualifying attempt and recorded a…



