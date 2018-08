INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018) – The future of Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires has been strengthened by a five-year plan released today by INDYCAR and Andersen Promotions. The objective of the plan shown to current and prospective entrants is to increase team and driver participation in the top level of the INDYCAR-sanctioned Mazda…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.