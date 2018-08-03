Indianapolis, Indiana (August 3, 2018) – Juncos Racing announced today Alfonso Celis Jr. will return to the Verizon IndyCar Series later this month at Portland International Raceway.

Mexican native Alfonso Celis Jr. made his official Verizon IndyCar Series debut in the No. 32 Chevrolet / Juncos Racing car this past June on the 4.014 mile, 14-Turn road course located at Road America. Despite finishing 20th, the 21-year-old made an strong impression on the team. Celis Jr. first joined Juncos Racing earlier this year in the Indy Lights Championship Presented by Cooper Tires before moving up to the Verizon IndyCar Series.

Celis Jr. will make his second start in the Verizon IndyCar Series around the 1.964 mile, 12-Turn road course located in Portland, Oregon.

Celis Jr. (Mexico City, Mexico) said, “Well what can I say, I’m very happy to be able to make my dream come true again and return to my second IndyCar race. This is a great way to continue building a project that I think has a lot of future and that I’m extremely excited about. I’m very grateful with Juncos Racing for giving me this opportunity and putting their trust in me, and for all the people that have helped make this happen. The Verizon IndyCar Series has the best racing and the best drivers in the world, and this is where I want to be. There has been huge following of the series in Mexico over the years and I want to do everything I can to help revive that love for the sport in my country.I’m very motivated about racing in Portland, we have worked together on developing the setup of the car both on track and in the sim and I feel very proud to be able to do all this work together with Juncos Racing. Before my debut in Road America I had been out of the car for a while and it was also my first time in an IndyCar, so this second time around should be even better. I’ve been training as hard as I can and I feel ready for this challenge!”

Team Principle Ricardo Juncos said, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to run Alfonso (Celis Jr.) again this season. We had a great weekend overall with him back at Road America His knowledge and feedback of the car provided our team with very valuable and important data. I am confident he will put on another great weekend and we look forward to getting him back into the car later this month. I want to thank Alfonso, his family, and Toni Calderon for helping making this possible and for putting their trust in our organization.”