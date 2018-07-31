Indianapolis, Ind. ( July 31, 2018 ) Conor Daly and the #88 Harding Racing Chevrolet finished the Honda 200 in 22nd position after qualifying 14th on Saturday . Daly ran consistently in the 14th spot and was on pace with most of the field throughout the 90-lap race but ran out of fuel on the last lap.

This was the second race the 26 year-old American drove the Harding Racing #88. He previously gave the team their best finish at the Honda Indy Toronto temporary street course circuit on July 15th.

“I think we had a reasonable pace all race long,” said Conor Daly. “We put in a little too much wing on the first stop, so the second stint was really tough because the car was really loose. After that we started making up some good ground on track and the car was pretty quick. The Chilton machine really messed with us when he was already a couple laps down. I’m sort of unsure as to why that was acceptable, but it is what it is. It’s a shame what happened by running out of fuel, but these things happen. Racing is a wild sport. The guys did really good in the pits, the pit stops were great, and the #88 Chevy was great. Now we just move on.”

“Well it’s a really disappointing finish to what was a fairly progressive weekend for us,” said Brian Barnhart. “With good qualifying and a decent run in the race. We had a great pitstops but got held up with Chilton and the lapped traffic that cost us several seconds. We’ll have to get to the bottom of it to see what happened, but for some reason we didn’t get a full fill on the last pit stop. We weren’t aware of it and didn’t know about it until it was too late, and we couldn’t finish the race. It’s a shame, the guys did a great job all weekend and we’ll just regroup, recover and head off to the next one.”