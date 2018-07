Newgarden saves best for last to win Honda Indy Toronto pole position TORONTO (Saturday, July 14, 2018) – Josef Newgarden took greatest advantage of constantly changing conditions in Honda Indy Toronto qualifying to win the Verizon P1 Award and pole position for the 34th Indy car race to be conducted at Exhibition Place on Sunday….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.